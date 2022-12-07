Colgate 81, Binghamton 62

Moffatt 1-5 0-0 3, Records 6-8 4-5 16, Lynch-Daniels 3-8 0-0 8, Richardson 9-12 0-0 22, Smith 5-7 0-0 12, Baker 1-5 0-0 3, Thomson 3-6 0-2 6, Woodward 1-2 7-8 9, Cummins 0-0 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-55 11-15 81.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason