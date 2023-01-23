Colgate 64, Boston U. 51

Moffatt 2-7 0-0 6, Records 3-7 2-3 8, Lynch-Daniels 5-11 0-0 12, Richardson 7-12 0-1 15, Smith 8-9 4-4 21, Woodward 0-1 0-0 0, Thomson 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 0-1 2-2 2, Louis-Jacques 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 8-10 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason