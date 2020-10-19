Cold and wind make for tough South Dakota pheasant opener

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A cool, windy weekend made the opening two days of South Dakota's pheasant season a tough go for most hunters, an official with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks said.

Many hunters were happy with the number of birds they saw, but it was tough to shoot them in the weather conditions, conservation officer Nick Cochran told the Aberdeen News.

Strong winds don’t make for ideal pheasant hunting. Cochran said that didn’t stop hunters from enjoying the weekend — spending time with friends and family or working with their dogs in the fields. But he didn’t see a lot of hunters out Sunday.

He said it seemed like hunters enjoyed the chance to spend time outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit South Dakota particularly hard. But limits were hard to come by unless hunters put in some hard work, he said.

A man was struck Saturday with shotgun BBs in the Chelsea area and taken to a hospital, though his injuries weren’t severe. Beyond that, Cochran said, there weren’t many big problems, though there was some trespassing in the Brown County area.