DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Northern Illinois to a 64-54 win over Chicago State on Friday night.

Darius Beane had 13 points for Northern Illinois (1-5), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Trendon Hankerson added 12 points. Adong Makuoi had 11 points.