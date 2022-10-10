Coach Dawn Staley earns Billie Jean King Leadership award MELISSA MURPHY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 10, 2022 Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 1:44 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s busy offseason after winning a second NCAA basketball title has included savoring the victory, lining up team-wide NIL deals and supporting coaches of color.
Nearly 80 Black coaches have received pieces of the winning nets from Staley since April, and she plans to hand out more to Black sports journalists in the future.
Written By
MELISSA MURPHY