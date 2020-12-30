Clippers rebound from 51-point debacle to top Wolves 124-101

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams led seven Clippers in double figures with 20 points and Los Angeles routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-101 on Tuesday night in a game missing stars for both teams.

The Clippers bounced back from a 51-point shellacking against Dallas two days earlier despite playing without Kawhi Leonard for the second straight game because of a mouth laceration. Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns sat out with a dislocated left wrist.

Paul George added 18 points, Serge Ibaka had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Luke Kennard scored 15 for the Clippers.

D'Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 22 points. Malik Beasley added 19 and Ricky Rubio had 17. Jarrett Culver equaled his career high with 10 rebounds.

The Clippers led by 20 at halftime and 31 in the third quarter on Williams' three-point play. That's when they made six 3-pointers, including four in a row, with George hitting two of his three in that stretch.

Williams' points came off the bench to go with 12 by Ivica Zubac, helping the Clippers' backups outscore the Minnesota reserves 56-32.

The Wolves were quicker out of the gate, opening a nine-point lead to start the game. The teams were tied once in the second quarter, just before the Clippers' 31-11 run, including 12 in a row, that extended their lead to 70-50 at the break.

All 12 Clippers players scored in the game. They shot 56% from the field and had 32 assists, equaling their total against Denver on Christmas.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Also missing the game were G Jaylen Nowell (left ankle) and G Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain).

Clippers: Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue said he isn't sure when Leonard will get the eight stitches out of his mouth that were needed after he accidentally got elbowed by Ibaka going for a rebound last Friday at Denver. ... The team is using prerecorded video performances of the national anthem and reruns of rap performances from previous seasons at halftime.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Washington on Friday to begin the new year.

Clippers: Host Portland in their final game of the calendar year.

