Clippers hit 19 3s, beat Bucks 129-105 for 6th win in a row BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 12:29 a.m.
1 of8 Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo stand on the court together during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, March 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes, left, knocks the ball from the hands of Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, shoots as Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, left, and center Brook Lopez defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, right, goes up for a shot as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris scored 25 points and three other starters had at least 20 points, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-105 on Monday night for their sixth straight victory.
Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and nine rebounds, Luke Kennard had a season-high 21 points and Reggie Jackson added 20 points.