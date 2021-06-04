Clippers beat Mavs 104-97, force Game 7 in another road win SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 11:56 p.m.
1 of9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores a basket as he is defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, front right, in the first half during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, top, shoots a three-point basket in front of Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., bottom, in the first half during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) go for the ball in the first half during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic (51) scores as he is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the first half during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) reacts to a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) loses control of the ball as he is defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard tied his playoff career high with 45 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-97 on Friday night, forcing a Game 7 in the first postseason series in NBA history with the road team winning the first six games.
The Clippers won for the third time in front of a raucous Dallas crowd more than three times bigger than any during the regular season, this time in a tense finish after the first two LA road victories were by double digits.