Cleveland-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Brandon Lowe grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Bobby Bradley. Ji-Man Choi walks. Joey Wendle reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ji-Man Choi out at second. Austin Meadows hit by pitch. Joey Wendle to second. Vidal Brujan singles to right field. Austin Meadows to third. Joey Wendle scores. Kevin Kiermaier doubles to deep right field. Vidal Brujan scores. Austin Meadows scores. Taylor Walls flies out to Harold Ramirez.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Indians 0.