Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging. Trevor Larnach walks. Luis Arraez to second. Nelson Cruz pops out to shallow left field to Amed Rosario. Trevor Larnach to third. Luis Arraez scores. Max Kepler strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Indians 0.

Indians second. Bobby Bradley walks. Harold Ramirez singles to shallow center field. Bobby Bradley to second. Josh Naylor strikes out swinging. Bradley Zimmer called out on strikes. Austin Hedges singles to left field. Harold Ramirez to second. Bobby Bradley scores. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 1, Twins 1.

Indians eighth. Austin Hedges singles to center field. Cesar Hernandez singles to shallow left field. Austin Hedges to second. Amed Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Cesar Hernandez out at second. Austin Hedges to third. Jose Ramirez is intentionally walked. Amed Rosario to second. Eddie Rosario singles to right center field. Jose Ramirez to third. Amed Rosario scores. Austin Hedges scores. Bobby Bradley grounds out to shallow infield, Jorge Polanco to Alex Kirilloff. Eddie Rosario to second. Jose Ramirez scores. Harold Ramirez singles to second base. Eddie Rosario to third. Josh Naylor grounds out to shallow infield, Taylor Rogers to Alex Kirilloff.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 4, Twins 1.