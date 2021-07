Astros first. Jose Altuve grounds out to second base, J.C. Mejia to Cesar Hernandez to Bobby Bradley. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep right center field, advances to 3rd. Michael Brantley scores. Yordan Alvarez walks. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Indians 0.

Indians fourth. Amed Rosario singles to right field. Jose Ramirez grounds out to first base. Amed Rosario out at second. Franmil Reyes homers to left field. Bobby Bradley strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 1, Astros 1.

Astros fourth. Kyle Tucker called out on strikes. Chas McCormick singles to center field. Robel Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, J.C. Mejia to Bobby Bradley. Chas McCormick to second. Martin Maldonado singles to center field. Chas McCormick scores. Jose Altuve lines out to deep left field to Harold Ramirez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, Indians 1.

Astros fifth. Michael Brantley singles to deep right field. Yuli Gurriel called out on strikes. Yordan Alvarez homers to right field. Michael Brantley scores. Carlos Correa walks. Kyle Tucker flies out to left center field to Harold Ramirez. Chas McCormick grounds out to third base, Jose Ramirez to Bobby Bradley.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Indians 1.

Indians sixth. Cesar Hernandez singles to shallow infield. Amed Rosario singles to shallow left field. Cesar Hernandez to second. Jose Ramirez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Amed Rosario out at second. Cesar Hernandez to third. Franmil Reyes singles to left field, tagged out at second, Michael Brantley to Carlos Correa to Jose Altuve. Jose Ramirez to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Bobby Bradley walks. Harold Ramirez pops out to shallow infield to Jose Altuve.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Indians 2.

Indians eighth. Amed Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Ryne Stanek to Yuli Gurriel. Jose Ramirez walks. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging. Bobby Bradley walks. Jose Ramirez to second. Harold Ramirez singles to deep right field. Bobby Bradley to third. Jose Ramirez scores. Bradley Zimmer called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Indians 3.