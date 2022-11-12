Cleveland 101, Golden State 101

E.Mobley 8-15 4-5 20, LeVert 4-11 1-2 11, Allen 6-8 1-2 13, Garland 5-19 4-4 15, Mitchell 10-20 6-6 29, Osman 0-4 0-2 0, Love 3-10 1-2 9, Okoro 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 37-92 19-26 101.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason