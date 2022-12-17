Skip to main content
Cleveland 100, Dallas 99

Bullock 3-6 0-0 8, Finney-Smith 4-8 0-0 11, Wood 9-18 3-4 26, Hardaway Jr. 5-14 2-4 13, Walker 12-25 4-6 32, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Pinson 0-4 0-0 0, Hardy 0-5 2-2 2, Ntilikina 1-6 1-3 3. Totals 36-88 12-19 99.

CLEVELAND (100)

E.Mobley 6-10 4-5 17, Okoro 5-11 0-0 10, Allen 3-7 2-6 8, Garland 8-18 1-2 18, Mitchell 9-21 6-8 25, Osman 3-8 0-0 7, Love 3-10 0-0 9, LeVert 2-8 0-1 4, Neto 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-94 13-22 100.

Dallas 29 20 26 21 3 99
Cleveland 27 20 20 29 4 100

3-Point Goals_Dallas 15-49 (Wood 5-13, Walker 4-13, Finney-Smith 3-5, Bullock 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-8, Hardy 0-1, Pinson 0-1, Ntilikina 0-4), Cleveland 7-36 (Love 3-9, E.Mobley 1-1, Osman 1-3, Garland 1-6, Mitchell 1-9, LeVert 0-4, Okoro 0-4). Fouled Out_Dallas 1 (Finney-Smith), Cleveland None. Rebounds_Dallas 45 (Wood 14), Cleveland 51 (Allen 15). Assists_Dallas 19 (Walker 7), Cleveland 23 (Garland 12). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Cleveland 24. A_19,432 (19,432)

