Clemson wins 4th straight, holds Wake Forest to 39 points Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 7:16 p.m.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alex Hemenway scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Aamir Simms had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Clemson beat Wake Forest 60-39 on Wednesday for its fourth straight victory.
Clemson held its second opponent this season to less than 40 points in 40 minutes after topping South Carolina State 75-38 in its third game. The Demon Deacons were just 12-of-46 shooting (26.1%) — with only two makes in the final 10 minutes.