Clemson beats NC State 70-64 in opening round of ACC tourney March 8, 2022 Updated: March 8, 2022 7:23 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — PJ Hall had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Nick Honor scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and No. 10 seed Clemson beat 15th-seeded North Carolina State 70-64 on Tuesday in the opening round of the ACC tournament.
Clemson (17-15) has won five straight games, and will play No. 7 seed Virginia Tech on Wednesday in the second round. The Tigers took down the Hokies 63-59 in the regular-season finale on March 5.