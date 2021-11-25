Clayton, Joseph secure Iona's 72-68 win over No. 10 Alabama MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Nov. 25, 2021 Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 8:20 p.m.
1 of12 Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly drives between Iona guards Berrick JeanLouis, left, and Elijah Joiner, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Iona forward Quinn Slazinski, left, looks for a teammate as Alabama forward Juwan Gary defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Alabama head coach Nick Oats looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iona, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Alabama guard Keon Ellis goes up for a dunk ahead of Iona forward Quinn Slazinski during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iona Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Iona head coaxch Rick Pitino looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly drives in front of Iona guard Elijah Joiner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Alabama forward Darius Miles (2) tries to dunk on Iona guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) as Iona forward Quinn Slazinski, left, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Iona guard Berrick JeanLouis shoots over Alabama guard JD Davison, left, and guard Keon Ellis, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Jacob M. Langston/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Joseph and Walter Clayton Jr. made key free throws in the final seconds to lift Iona over No. 10 Alabama 72-68 in an opening-round game at the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday night.
Clayton got an offensive rebound and made one of two free throws to make it 70-68 with 20 seconds left. After Jahvon Quinerly missed a shot for Alabama, Joseph secured the win with two free throws with 9 seconds remaining,