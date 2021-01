FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Claycomb had 17 points to lead five Bellarmine players in double figures as the Knights got past Florida Gulf Coast 80-63 on Saturday night.

CJ Fleming, Juston Betz and Pedro Bradshaw added 12 points apiece for the Knights. Nick Thelen chipped in 10 points. Bradshaw also had seven rebounds.