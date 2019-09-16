The City of Milford Heat defeated Bridgeport Fire by the score of 12-4 on Thursday at Foote Field to capture their second straight Ed Degnan Memorial Industrial Softball League Playoff Championship. Milford Heat and Bridgeport Fire shared the regular season title with 9-3 records. Team members (front row): Brian Rainey, Ryan Antonino, Brandon Edo, Doug Edo, Gil Hoyt and Phil Ciolino; (second row T.J. Mangan, Mike Wydra, Paul Piscitelli, Steve Rabel, Tucker Schumitz, Mike Andinolfi and James Richetelli; (third row) Frank Murphy, Joe Urban and Gavin O’Brien.