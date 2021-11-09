Cisse leads way in Oklahoma State's season-opening win

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Moussa Cisse scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Avery Anderson III scored all 13 of his in the first half and Oklahoma State took off to an early lead and beat UT Arlington 88-45 in a season opener Tuesday night.

Cisse, a 7-footer who was the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year last season with Memphis, made 7 of 8 shots as the Cowboys outscored the Mavericks 44-28 in the paint and 20-8 on second-chance points.