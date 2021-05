Reds first. Eugenio Suarez homers to center field. Jesse Winker hit by pitch. Tyler Naquin lines out to center field to Andrew Stevenson. Tyler Stephenson strikes out swinging. Shogo Akiyama reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jesse Winker out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 1, Nationals 0.