Reds first. Max Schrock lines out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Tyler Stephenson singles to deep right field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Yoshi Tsutsugo. Nick Castellanos out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Ben Gamel. Tyler Stephenson scores. Joey Votto strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Reds 1, Pirates 0.

Reds third. Delino DeShields singles to center field. Tyler Mahle out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Colin Moran to Cole Tucker. Delino DeShields to second. Max Schrock singles to shallow center field. Delino DeShields scores. Tyler Stephenson grounds out to shallow infield. Max Schrock out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Pirates 0.

Reds fourth. Nick Castellanos flies out to deep right field to Yoshi Tsutsugo. Joey Votto walks. Eugenio Suarez homers to center field. Joey Votto scores. Jose Barrero doubles to shallow left field. TJ Friedl walks. Delino DeShields reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. TJ Friedl out at second. Jose Barrero to third. Tyler Mahle strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 4, Pirates 0.

Reds fifth. Max Schrock flies out to shallow left field to Ben Gamel. Tyler Stephenson called out on strikes. Nick Castellanos homers to center field. Joey Votto walks. Eugenio Suarez doubles to deep right center field. Joey Votto to third. Jose Barrero flies out to center field to Bryan Reynolds.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 5, Pirates 0.

Pirates fifth. Ben Gamel singles to center field. Jacob Stallings singles to center field. Ben Gamel to second. Oneil Cruz singles to shallow right field. Jacob Stallings to second. Ben Gamel scores. Wilmer Difo pinch-hitting for Enyel De Los Santos. Wilmer Difo triples to deep center field. Oneil Cruz scores. Jacob Stallings scores. Cole Tucker singles to shallow infield. Wilmer Difo scores. Yoshi Tsutsugo strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds singles to right center field. Cole Tucker to second. Colin Moran flies out to left field to TJ Friedl. Michael Chavis doubles to deep left field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Cole Tucker scores. Ben Gamel singles to shallow infield. Michael Chavis to third. Jacob Stallings walks. Oneil Cruz strikes out swinging.

6 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Reds sixth. TJ Friedl doubles. Delino DeShields strikes out swinging. Aristides Aquino pinch-hitting for Justin Wilson. Aristides Aquino called out on strikes. Max Schrock walks. Tyler Stephenson doubles. Max Schrock to third. TJ Friedl scores. Nick Castellanos grounds out to second base, Colin Moran to Nick Mears.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 6, Pirates 6.

Pirates sixth. Anthony Alford pinch-hitting for Nick Mears. Anthony Alford strikes out swinging. Cole Tucker grounds out to shallow infield, Max Schrock to Joey Votto. Yoshi Tsutsugo hit by pitch. Bryan Reynolds triples to deep right field. Yoshi Tsutsugo scores. Colin Moran strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 7, Reds 6.

Pirates seventh. Michael Chavis singles to center field. Ben Gamel grounds out to shallow infield. Michael Chavis out at second. Jacob Stallings singles to right center field. Oneil Cruz singles to deep right center field. Jacob Stallings to second. Hoy Park pinch-hitting for Chasen Shreve. Hoy Park singles to shallow left field. Oneil Cruz to second. Jacob Stallings to third. Cole Tucker walks. Hoy Park to second. Oneil Cruz to third. Jacob Stallings scores. Yoshi Tsutsugo grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Cessa to Joey Votto.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 8, Reds 6.