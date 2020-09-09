Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs second. Javier Baez grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Mahle to Joey Votto. Kyle Schwarber walks. Willson Contreras singles to shortstop. Kyle Schwarber to second. Jason Kipnis strikes out swinging. David Bote triples to deep right field. Willson Contreras scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. Cameron Maybin grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Mahle to Joey Votto.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Reds 0.

Cubs third. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant hit by pitch. Anthony Rizzo flies out to shallow center field to Shogo Akiyama. Javier Baez triples. Kris Bryant scores. Kyle Schwarber lines out to deep center field to Shogo Akiyama.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Reds 0.