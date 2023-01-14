Skip to main content
Sports

Cincinnati 54, SMU 52

Lakhin 3-9 0-2 6, Oguama 2-9 1-1 5, Adams-Woods 6-9 0-1 16, DeJulius 1-8 1-1 4, Nolley 7-15 0-0 16, Davenport 1-8 0-0 2, Skillings 2-7 1-2 5, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Ezikpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 3-7 54.

SMU (6-12)

Odigie 5-12 0-0 10, Williamson 4-9 0-0 8, Nutall 5-17 1-2 13, Phelps 5-18 1-2 11, Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Todorovic 1-5 0-0 3, Ambrose-Hylton 1-2 0-0 2, Koulibaly 0-1 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 2-3 2, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 4-7 52.

Halftime_Cincinnati 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 7-24 (Adams-Woods 4-7, Nolley 2-6, DeJulius 1-5, Skillings 0-1, Davenport 0-5), SMU 4-15 (Nutall 2-8, Smith 1-2, Todorovic 1-2, Phelps 0-3). Rebounds_Cincinnati 48 (Nolley 12), SMU 36 (Williamson 13). Assists_Cincinnati 13 (DeJulius 5), SMU 15 (Williamson, Smith 3). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 12, SMU 15. A_3,817 (7,000).

More for you
Written By