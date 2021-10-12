Chuckie chucked: Gruden's words antithetical to modern NFL ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 11:41 a.m.
Jon Gruden had to go.
At a time when messages such as “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled into every end zone in the league, when women have joined the ranks of front offices, coaching staffs and officiating crews and a player on his own team came out as gay, Gruden's emails revealing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were antithetical to the modern NFL.
