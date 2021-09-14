Choi and Lowe HR, Rays beat Jays 2-0 to reach 90-win mark IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2021
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) slides into second base with a double ahead of the tag by Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz is hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena slides safely into second with a stolen base ahead of the throw to Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, middle, during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz is hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) slides into second base with a double ahead of the tag by Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer hits a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Rays' Pete Fairbanks pitches to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe throws to first after forcing out Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien at second base, on a double play hit into bu Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) slides into second base with a double ahead of the tag by Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi, middle, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
15 of15
TORONTO (AP) — Drew Rasmussen combined with four relievers on a three-hitter. Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered and the Tampa Bay Rays became the first AL team to reach 90 wins by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Tuesday night.
After losing four of their previous five, the East-leading Rays hit the 90-win mark for the eighth time — all in the past 14 seasons.