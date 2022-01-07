Chock and Bates edge Hubbell and Donohue at US nationals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Madison Chock and Evan Bates crashed through the smallest of openings created by training partners and friendly rivals Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue to win the rhythm dance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday.
Dancing to a medley of Billie Eilish songs, Chock and Bates were perfection on their curve lift, tightly in unison on their brilliant twizzles and brought down the house with their finishing step sequence to score 91.94 points — the highest score ever at nationals and more than two points higher than any posted during the Grand Prix season.