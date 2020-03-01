Childs scores career-high 38 as No. 17 BYU wins 9th straight

Recommended Video:

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Yoeli Childs scored a career-high 38 points and No. 17 BYU completed a perfect February as it rallied for a 81-64 victory over Pepperdine on Saturday.

The Cougars trailed 37-32 before they went on an 11-3 run to seize control and extend their winning streak to nine. Childs, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, keyed the rally with eight straight points and also scored 12 of the Cougars' first 22 points in the second half.

Pepperdine was within four at 54-50 midway through the second half before BYU put it out of reach with a 10-3 run. The Cougars would extend their lead to 18 late in the half.

Childs also had 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double and 44th of his career. His previous high in points was 33 against Saint Mary's in 2018.

Zac Seljaas added 12 points and Jake Toolson 11 for the Cougars (24-7, 13-3 West Coast Conference), who wrapped up the second seed and a double bye for the conference tournament.

Kessler Edwards led the Waves (15-15, 8-8) with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Skylar Chavez scored 11. Edwards had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and nine rebounds in the first half.

BYU forward Yoeli Childs (23) dunks next to Pepperdine forward Kessler Edwards (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Malibu, Calif. BYU forward Yoeli Childs (23) dunks next to Pepperdine forward Kessler Edwards (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Malibu, Calif. Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Childs scores career-high 38 as No. 17 BYU wins 9th straight 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

The Cougars raced out to a 15-9 lead as Toolson and Childs combined for 13 points. The Waves responded, though, with the next six points to tie it. There would be three ties and two more lead changes before Pepperdine would lead the final seven minutes of the half as Edwards scored 12 of the Waves' 14 points during one stretch.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars came in leading the nation in 3-point shooting (42.2%). They were strong again from beyond the arc, going 7 of 14.

Pepperdine: Colbey Ross was second in the WCC in scoring (20.2 points per game), but was held to eight on 3-of-11 shooting. The junior point guard also had a streak of six straight games with at least 20 points snapped.

UP NEXT

Both teams will participate in the WCC Tournament, which starts Friday in Las Vegas.