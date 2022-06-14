Chiefs' new-look offense misses pieces in mandatory minicamp DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer June 14, 2022 Updated: June 14, 2022 4:21 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) waits on the sidelines during the NFL football team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster puts his helmet on during the NFL football team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the NFL football team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the NFL football team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling throws the ball back during the NFL football team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a catch during the NFL football team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes walked onto the field for the start of the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory three-day minicamp with his right tackle standing off to the side in a bucket hat and his Pro Bowl left tackle nowhere to be found.
That wasn't the only thing Mahomes found different Tuesday.