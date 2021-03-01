Chiefs expect Mahomes by summer; Fisher, Schwartz by fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect Patrick Mahomes to be ready for offseason workouts following surgery on his toe, and they are optimistic that offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz could be available for the start of training camp.
Mahomes had surgery on Feb. 10, shortly after the Chiefs were walloped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, to repair a turf toe injury that had hobbled him throughout the playoffs. The recovery time is about three months, which means Mahomes — whose fiancée recently gave birth to their first child — could be ready for summer minicamp.