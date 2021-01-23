Chiefs' Mathieu making most of opportunity in Kansas City DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 3:46 a.m.
1 of3 Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) returns an interception during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 22-17. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, right, during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were coming off an AFC championship heartbreak against the New England Patriots that rested largely on the shoulders of their defense, which couldn't stop Tom Brady and Co. in overtime.
Not enough talent? Maybe. Not enough playmakers? Absolutely.