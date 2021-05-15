Chicharito scores 7th goal, LA Galaxy beat Austin FC 2-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández continued his early season rampage with his Major League Soccer-leading seventh goal, leading the LA Galaxy to a 2-0 victory over expansion Austin FC on Saturday.
Sebastian Lletget also scored in the first half for the Galaxy, who are off to a 4-1-0 start under new coach Greg Vanney. Chicharito has scored in each of their four victories, and he slid between two Austin defenders to knock home a superb pass from Julian Araujo at close range in the 77th minute.