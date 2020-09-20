Chicago White Sox-Cincinnati Runs

White sox fifth. Nomar Mazara homers to right field. Nick Madrigal pops out to shallow right field to Mike Moustakas. Tim Anderson homers to center field. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shallow infield, Mike Moustakas to Joey Votto. Jose Abreu lines out to center field to Nick Senzel.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 2, Reds 0.

White sox eighth. Tim Anderson homers to center field. Yasmani Grandal homers to right field. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Edwin Encarnacion flies out to deep left field to Jesse Winker. Yoan Moncada called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 5, Reds 0.