Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .240 .341 558 86 134 29 1 23 81 69 175 5 1 8
Kipnis .360 .448 25 5 9 3 1 2 6 4 8 0 0 0
Happ .300 .435 50 10 15 4 0 3 9 12 14 1 0 0
Caratini .293 .341 41 2 12 2 0 0 4 2 10 0 0 0
Heyward .277 .340 47 8 13 2 0 2 11 5 8 1 0 0
Contreras .259 .328 54 9 14 5 0 2 7 2 24 1 1 1
Schwarber .232 .338 56 8 13 3 0 3 7 8 22 0 0 0
Bote .229 .341 35 4 8 1 0 2 8 5 13 0 0 1
Hoerner .225 .304 40 7 9 2 0 0 6 5 8 0 0 2
Rizzo .224 .392 58 11 13 0 0 4 7 10 14 0 0 1
Báez .221 .260 68 8 15 3 0 3 10 3 23 1 0 0
Bryant .196 .315 46 9 9 3 0 2 4 6 15 0 0 2
Almora Jr. .143 .333 14 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 5 0 0 0
Souza Jr. .133 .278 15 2 2 1 0 0 2 3 7 1 0 0
Phegley .000 .200 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 13 4 3.88 17 17 5 153.0 117 67 66 18 50 146
Jeffress 1 0 0.00 7 0 1 7.0 0 0 0 0 1 5
Rea 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 3.0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Lester 2 0 1.06 3 3 0 17.0 7 2 2 1 4 9
Wick 0 0 1.50 6 0 3 6.0 7 1 1 0 1 5
Darvish 3 1 1.88 4 4 0 24.0 14 5 5 1 4 27
Sadler 0 0 1.93 5 0 0 4.2 4 1 1 1 3 5
Mills 2 1 2.84 3 3 0 19.0 10 6 6 2 6 14
Hendricks 3 1 3.08 4 4 0 26.1 24 9 9 1 2 20
Tepera 0 0 3.86 6 0 0 7.0 4 3 3 1 1 10
Chatwood 2 1 5.40 3 3 0 15.0 17 9 9 2 4 23
Ryan 0 0 7.20 6 0 1 5.0 7 4 4 1 0 3
Winkler 0 0 8.10 4 0 0 3.1 1 3 3 1 6 5
Underwood Jr. 0 0 9.00 4 0 0 6.0 7 6 6 2 3 5
Brothers 0 0 11.57 2 0 0 2.1 2 3 3 2 3 5
Norwood 0 0 16.20 3 0 0 1.2 4 3 3 0 1 0
Kimbrel 0 0 17.18 5 0 0 3.2 6 7 7 2 6 4
Maples 0 0 18.00 2 0 0 1.0 1 3 2 0 4 1
Wieck 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 2