Chicago Cubs Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.240
|.341
|558
|86
|134
|29
|1
|23
|81
|69
|175
|5
|1
|8
|Kipnis
|.360
|.448
|25
|5
|9
|3
|1
|2
|6
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.300
|.435
|50
|10
|15
|4
|0
|3
|9
|12
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.293
|.341
|41
|2
|12
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.277
|.340
|47
|8
|13
|2
|0
|2
|11
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.259
|.328
|54
|9
|14
|5
|0
|2
|7
|2
|24
|1
|1
|1
|Schwarber
|.232
|.338
|56
|8
|13
|3
|0
|3
|7
|8
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Bote
|.229
|.341
|35
|4
|8
|1
|0
|2
|8
|5
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Hoerner
|.225
|.304
|40
|7
|9
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Rizzo
|.224
|.392
|58
|11
|13
|0
|0
|4
|7
|10
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Báez
|.221
|.260
|68
|8
|15
|3
|0
|3
|10
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Bryant
|.196
|.315
|46
|9
|9
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6
|15
|0
|0
|2
|Almora Jr.
|.143
|.333
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Souza Jr.
|.133
|.278
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley
|.000
|.200
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|13
|4
|3.88
|17
|17
|5
|153.0
|117
|67
|66
|18
|50
|146
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|1
|7.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Rea
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lester
|2
|0
|1.06
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Wick
|0
|0
|1.50
|6
|0
|3
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Darvish
|3
|1
|1.88
|4
|4
|0
|24.0
|14
|5
|5
|1
|4
|27
|Sadler
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Mills
|2
|1
|2.84
|3
|3
|0
|19.0
|10
|6
|6
|2
|6
|14
|Hendricks
|3
|1
|3.08
|4
|4
|0
|26.1
|24
|9
|9
|1
|2
|20
|Tepera
|0
|0
|3.86
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|10
|Chatwood
|2
|1
|5.40
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|4
|23
|Ryan
|0
|0
|7.20
|6
|0
|1
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Winkler
|0
|0
|8.10
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|6
|5
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Brothers
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Norwood
|0
|0
|16.20
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|17.18
|5
|0
|0
|3.2
|6
|7
|7
|2
|6
|4
|Maples
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Wieck
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
