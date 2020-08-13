https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-Team-Stax-15481428.php
Chicago Cubs Team Stax
Recommended Video:
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.244
|.343
|495
|79
|121
|25
|1
|22
|74
|60
|150
|5
|1
|8
|Kipnis
|.364
|.462
|22
|4
|8
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.302
|.434
|43
|9
|13
|3
|0
|3
|7
|10
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.292
|.340
|48
|8
|14
|5
|0
|2
|7
|1
|20
|1
|1
|1
|Caratini
|.289
|.341
|38
|2
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.256
|.313
|43
|7
|11
|1
|0
|2
|11
|4
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Báez
|.254
|.297
|59
|8
|15
|3
|0
|3
|9
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Rizzo
|.235
|.400
|51
|11
|12
|0
|0
|4
|6
|8
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Hoerner
|.235
|.289
|34
|6
|8
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Schwarber
|.229
|.351
|48
|7
|11
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Bote
|.214
|.333
|28
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|7
|5
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Bryant
|.196
|.315
|46
|9
|9
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6
|15
|0
|0
|2
|Almora Jr.
|.143
|.333
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Souza Jr.
|.077
|.200
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley
|.000
|.222
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|12
|3
|4.00
|15
|15
|4
|135.0
|108
|61
|60
|16
|46
|123
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|1
|7.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Wick
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|2
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Rea
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lester
|2
|0
|1.06
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Mills
|2
|0
|1.38
|2
|2
|0
|13.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|7
|Darvish
|2
|1
|2.12
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|13
|4
|4
|0
|2
|16
|Sadler
|0
|0
|2.45
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Hendricks
|3
|1
|3.08
|4
|4
|0
|26.1
|24
|9
|9
|1
|2
|20
|Tepera
|0
|0
|5.06
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Chatwood
|2
|1
|5.40
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|4
|23
|Ryan
|0
|0
|7.71
|5
|0
|1
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Winkler
|0
|0
|8.10
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|6
|5
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Brothers
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Norwood
|0
|0
|16.20
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maples
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Wieck
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|23.63
|4
|0
|0
|2.2
|6
|7
|7
|2
|5
|2
View Comments