BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .244 .343 495 79 121 25 1 22 74 60 150 5 1 8
Kipnis .364 .462 22 4 8 3 1 2 5 4 6 0 0 0
Happ .302 .434 43 9 13 3 0 3 7 10 12 1 0 0
Contreras .292 .340 48 8 14 5 0 2 7 1 20 1 1 1
Caratini .289 .341 38 2 11 2 0 0 4 2 9 0 0 0
Heyward .256 .313 43 7 11 1 0 2 11 4 8 1 0 0
Báez .254 .297 59 8 15 3 0 3 9 3 18 1 0 0
Rizzo .235 .400 51 11 12 0 0 4 6 8 11 0 0 1
Hoerner .235 .289 34 6 8 1 0 0 6 3 7 0 0 2
Schwarber .229 .351 48 7 11 2 0 2 6 8 19 0 0 0
Bote .214 .333 28 3 6 1 0 2 7 5 11 0 0 1
Bryant .196 .315 46 9 9 3 0 2 4 6 15 0 0 2
Almora Jr. .143 .333 14 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 5 0 0 0
Souza Jr. .077 .200 13 2 1 1 0 0 2 2 6 1 0 0
Phegley .000 .222 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 12 3 4.00 15 15 4 135.0 108 61 60 16 46 123
Jeffress 1 0 0.00 7 0 1 7.0 0 0 0 0 1 5
Wick 0 0 0.00 5 0 2 5.0 5 0 0 0 1 5
Rea 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 3.0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Lester 2 0 1.06 3 3 0 17.0 7 2 2 1 4 9
Mills 2 0 1.38 2 2 0 13.0 5 2 2 1 5 7
Darvish 2 1 2.12 3 3 0 17.0 13 4 4 0 2 16
Sadler 0 0 2.45 4 0 0 3.2 3 1 1 1 3 5
Hendricks 3 1 3.08 4 4 0 26.1 24 9 9 1 2 20
Tepera 0 0 5.06 5 0 0 5.1 4 3 3 1 1 8
Chatwood 2 1 5.40 3 3 0 15.0 17 9 9 2 4 23
Ryan 0 0 7.71 5 0 1 4.2 7 4 4 1 0 2
Winkler 0 0 8.10 4 0 0 3.1 1 3 3 1 6 5
Underwood Jr. 0 0 9.00 4 0 0 6.0 7 6 6 2 3 5
Brothers 0 0 11.57 2 0 0 2.1 2 3 3 2 3 5
Norwood 0 0 16.20 3 0 0 1.2 4 3 3 0 1 0
Maples 0 0 18.00 2 0 0 1.0 1 3 2 0 4 1
Wieck 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 2
Kimbrel 0 0 23.63 4 0 0 2.2 6 7 7 2 5 2