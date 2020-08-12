Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .245 .338 462 72 113 23 1 20 67 51 137 3 1 8
Kipnis .368 .455 19 4 7 2 1 2 4 3 5 0 0 0
Happ .325 .438 40 7 13 3 0 3 7 8 10 1 0 0
Contreras .311 .360 45 8 14 5 0 2 7 1 18 1 1 1
Caratini .286 .324 35 2 10 2 0 0 4 1 8 0 0 0
Báez .255 .288 55 7 14 3 0 3 9 2 17 0 0 0
Heyward .244 .279 41 6 10 0 0 2 9 2 8 0 0 0
Hoerner .235 .289 34 6 8 1 0 0 6 3 7 0 0 2
Schwarber .234 .357 47 7 11 2 0 2 6 8 18 0 0 0
Rizzo .213 .383 47 9 10 0 0 3 5 7 10 0 0 1
Bote .208 .321 24 3 5 1 0 2 5 4 9 0 0 1
Bryant .195 .327 41 8 8 3 0 1 3 6 13 0 0 2
Almora Jr. .143 .333 14 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 5 0 0 0
Souza Jr. .083 .214 12 2 1 1 0 0 2 2 6 1 0 0
Phegley .000 .222 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 11 3 4.14 14 14 4 126.0 100 59 58 16 44 113
Jeffress 1 0 0.00 6 0 1 6.0 0 0 0 0 1 4
Wick 0 0 0.00 4 0 2 3.2 4 0 0 0 1 2
Rea 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 3.0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Lester 2 0 1.06 3 3 0 17.0 7 2 2 1 4 9
Mills 2 0 1.38 2 2 0 13.0 5 2 2 1 5 7
Darvish 2 1 2.12 3 3 0 17.0 13 4 4 0 2 16
Sadler 0 0 2.45 4 0 0 3.2 3 1 1 1 3 5
Hendricks 2 1 3.54 3 3 0 20.1 17 8 8 1 2 15
Tepera 0 0 5.06 5 0 0 5.1 4 3 3 1 1 8
Chatwood 2 1 5.40 3 3 0 15.0 17 9 9 2 4 23
Winkler 0 0 6.75 3 0 0 2.2 1 2 2 1 4 4
Ryan 0 0 7.71 5 0 1 4.2 7 4 4 1 0 2
Underwood Jr. 0 0 9.00 4 0 0 6.0 7 6 6 2 3 5
Brothers 0 0 11.57 2 0 0 2.1 2 3 3 2 3 5
Norwood 0 0 16.20 3 0 0 1.2 4 3 3 0 1 0
Maples 0 0 18.00 2 0 0 1.0 1 3 2 0 4 1
Wieck 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 2
Kimbrel 0 0 23.63 4 0 0 2.2 6 7 7 2 5 2