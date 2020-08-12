https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-Team-Stax-15478390.php
Chicago Cubs Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.245
|.338
|462
|72
|113
|23
|1
|20
|67
|51
|137
|3
|1
|8
|Kipnis
|.368
|.455
|19
|4
|7
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.325
|.438
|40
|7
|13
|3
|0
|3
|7
|8
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.311
|.360
|45
|8
|14
|5
|0
|2
|7
|1
|18
|1
|1
|1
|Caratini
|.286
|.324
|35
|2
|10
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.255
|.288
|55
|7
|14
|3
|0
|3
|9
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.244
|.279
|41
|6
|10
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.235
|.289
|34
|6
|8
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Schwarber
|.234
|.357
|47
|7
|11
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo
|.213
|.383
|47
|9
|10
|0
|0
|3
|5
|7
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Bote
|.208
|.321
|24
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Bryant
|.195
|.327
|41
|8
|8
|3
|0
|1
|3
|6
|13
|0
|0
|2
|Almora Jr.
|.143
|.333
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Souza Jr.
|.083
|.214
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley
|.000
|.222
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|11
|3
|4.14
|14
|14
|4
|126.0
|100
|59
|58
|16
|44
|113
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|6.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Wick
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|2
|3.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rea
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lester
|2
|0
|1.06
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Mills
|2
|0
|1.38
|2
|2
|0
|13.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|7
|Darvish
|2
|1
|2.12
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|13
|4
|4
|0
|2
|16
|Sadler
|0
|0
|2.45
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Hendricks
|2
|1
|3.54
|3
|3
|0
|20.1
|17
|8
|8
|1
|2
|15
|Tepera
|0
|0
|5.06
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Chatwood
|2
|1
|5.40
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|4
|23
|Winkler
|0
|0
|6.75
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Ryan
|0
|0
|7.71
|5
|0
|1
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Brothers
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Norwood
|0
|0
|16.20
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maples
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Wieck
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|23.63
|4
|0
|0
|2.2
|6
|7
|7
|2
|5
|2
