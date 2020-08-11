https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-Team-Stax-15475355.php
Chicago Cubs Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.238
|.332
|428
|65
|102
|21
|1
|19
|61
|47
|132
|3
|1
|7
|Kipnis
|.375
|.444
|16
|3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.317
|.378
|41
|7
|13
|5
|0
|2
|6
|1
|17
|1
|1
|1
|Caratini
|.313
|.353
|32
|2
|10
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.297
|.409
|37
|6
|11
|3
|0
|3
|6
|7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Báez
|.240
|.278
|50
|6
|12
|2
|0
|3
|9
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo
|.238
|.418
|42
|9
|10
|0
|0
|3
|5
|7
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Hoerner
|.235
|.289
|34
|6
|8
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Schwarber
|.222
|.340
|45
|6
|10
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Bote
|.208
|.321
|24
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Heyward
|.189
|.231
|37
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|.184
|.295
|38
|7
|7
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Almora Jr.
|.154
|.313
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Souza Jr.
|.083
|.214
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley
|.000
|.250
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|3
|4.38
|13
|13
|4
|117.0
|96
|58
|57
|16
|42
|108
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|6.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Wick
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|2
|3.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rea
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lester
|1
|0
|0.82
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Mills
|2
|0
|1.38
|2
|2
|0
|13.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|7
|Darvish
|2
|1
|2.12
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|13
|4
|4
|0
|2
|16
|Sadler
|0
|0
|2.45
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Hendricks
|2
|1
|3.54
|3
|3
|0
|20.1
|17
|8
|8
|1
|2
|15
|Chatwood
|2
|1
|5.40
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|4
|23
|Tepera
|0
|0
|6.23
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Winkler
|0
|0
|6.75
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Ryan
|0
|0
|7.71
|5
|0
|1
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Brothers
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Norwood
|0
|0
|16.20
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maples
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Wieck
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|23.63
|4
|0
|0
|2.2
|6
|7
|7
|2
|5
|2
