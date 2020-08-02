https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-Team-Stax-15452604.php
Chicago Cubs Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.256
|.360
|266
|48
|68
|15
|1
|15
|46
|31
|80
|0
|1
|4
|Kipnis
|.455
|.500
|11
|2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bote
|.357
|.438
|14
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hoerner
|.350
|.391
|20
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.348
|.444
|23
|4
|8
|4
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Happ
|.296
|.345
|27
|5
|8
|2
|0
|3
|6
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.250
|.314
|32
|6
|8
|2
|0
|3
|5
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.241
|.333
|29
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.217
|.280
|23
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.217
|.280
|23
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo
|.217
|.486
|23
|7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Almora Jr.
|.167
|.444
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Souza Jr.
|.167
|.375
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|.120
|.241
|25
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Phegley
|.000
|.200
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|2
|4.82
|8
|8
|2
|71.0
|52
|39
|38
|12
|31
|74
|Lester
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jeffress
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wick
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|2.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chatwood
|2
|0
|0.71
|2
|2
|0
|12.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|19
|Darvish
|1
|1
|2.70
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|1
|12
|Mills
|1
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Hendricks
|1
|1
|4.05
|2
|2
|0
|13.1
|10
|6
|6
|1
|2
|12
|Sadler
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|7.36
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Ryan
|0
|0
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Brothers
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Tepera
|0
|0
|13.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Norwood
|0
|0
|16.20
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maples
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Wieck
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|27.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|4
|0
|Winkler
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
