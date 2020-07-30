https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-Team-Stax-15446086.php
Chicago Cubs Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.241
|.340
|203
|38
|49
|12
|1
|11
|37
|20
|67
|0
|0
|4
|Bote
|.500
|.583
|10
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hoerner
|.389
|.368
|18
|4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis
|.375
|.375
|8
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.313
|.389
|16
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.250
|.308
|24
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.250
|.333
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo
|.235
|.500
|17
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Schwarber
|.227
|.320
|22
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Happ
|.211
|.286
|19
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr.
|.167
|.375
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Souza Jr.
|.167
|.375
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.133
|.235
|15
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|.091
|.167
|22
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Phegley
|.000
|.200
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|2
|5.43
|6
|6
|1
|53.0
|39
|33
|32
|9
|27
|53
|Lester
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ryan
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jeffress
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wick
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chatwood
|1
|0
|1.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Mills
|1
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Hendricks
|1
|1
|4.05
|2
|2
|0
|13.1
|10
|6
|6
|1
|2
|12
|Darvish
|0
|1
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Sadler
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|7.36
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Brothers
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Tepera
|0
|0
|13.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Norwood
|0
|0
|16.20
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maples
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Wieck
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Winkler
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|54.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
