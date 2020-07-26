Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .183 .290 60 6 11 2 0 3 6 6 18 0 0 0
Caratini .333 .429 6 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Schwarber .333 .429 6 1 2 0 0 1 2 1 2 0 0 0
Hoerner .333 .333 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Báez .250 .333 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Kipnis .250 .250 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Rizzo .200 .556 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0
Contreras .167 .286 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0
Happ .167 .286 6 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 2 0 0 0
Bryant .000 .000 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
Heyward .000 .000 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Almora Jr. .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 1 4.00 2 2 0 18.0 14 8 8 2 2 20
Hendricks 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 9.0 3 0 0 0 0 9
Brothers 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Maples 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Darvish 0 1 6.75 1 1 0 4.0 6 3 3 0 0 5
Underwood Jr. 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 1 1 1 0 1
Norwood 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 3 2 2 0 0 0
Wieck 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 2