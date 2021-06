Giants second. Wilmer Flores triples to deep center field. Brandon Crawford singles to center field. Wilmer Flores scores. Donovan Solano singles to shallow infield. Brandon Crawford to second. Steven Duggar strikes out swinging. Mike Tauchman walks. Donovan Solano to second. Brandon Crawford to third. Anthony DeSclafani strikes out swinging. LaMonte Wade Jr. strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 1, Cubs 0.

Cubs third. Eric Sogard singles to left field. Zach Davies out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Eric Sogard to second. Joc Pederson homers to right field. Eric Sogard scores. Kris Bryant grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Crawford to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Javier Baez pops out to LaMonte Wade Jr..

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Giants 1.

Giants fourth. Donovan Solano flies out to Kris Bryant. Steven Duggar grounds out to shallow right field, Anthony Rizzo to Zach Davies. Mike Tauchman singles to shallow center field. Anthony DeSclafani doubles to deep right field. Mike Tauchman scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounds out to second base, Eric Sogard to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Giants 2.

Giants fifth. Buster Posey singles to shallow center field. Alex Dickerson singles to center field. Buster Posey to second. Wilmer Flores walks. Brandon Crawford homers to center field. Wilmer Flores scores. Buster Posey scores. Donovan Solano flies out to right field to Kris Bryant. Steven Duggar called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Cubs 2.

Giants seventh. Alex Dickerson singles to shallow infield. Mauricio Dubon reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alex Dickerson out at second. Brandon Crawford walks. Donovan Solano out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Ian Happ. Brandon Crawford to second. Mauricio Dubon scores. Steven Duggar singles to right field. Brandon Crawford scores. Mike Tauchman strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 7, Cubs 2.