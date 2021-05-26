Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Runs

Cubs second. Rafael Ortega walks. David Bote homers to center field. Rafael Ortega scores. Eric Sogard singles to shallow center field. Trevor Williams singles to shallow right field. Eric Sogard to second. Joc Pederson flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Eric Sogard to third. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Trevor Williams to second. Eric Sogard scores. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kris Bryant out at second. Trevor Williams to third. Ian Happ flies out to deep right center field to Gregory Polanco.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Pirates 0.

Cubs sixth. David Bote grounds out to shortstop, Erik Gonzalez to Will Craig. Eric Sogard doubles to deep right field. Trevor Williams singles to center field. Eric Sogard to third. Joc Pederson pops out to shallow infield to Erik Gonzalez. Kris Bryant singles to shallow right field. Trevor Williams to third. Eric Sogard scores. Javier Baez pops out to Erik Gonzalez.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Pirates 0.

Pirates sixth. Kevin Newman doubles to shallow left field. Erik Gonzalez singles to shallow right field. Kevin Newman scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base. Erik Gonzalez out at second. Ben Gamel strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Pirates 1.