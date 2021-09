Phillies fourth. Bryce Harper doubles. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow center field. Bryce Harper to third. Didi Gregorius grounds out to second base. J.T. Realmuto out at second. Bryce Harper scores. Andrew McCutchen walks. Freddy Galvis homers to right field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Andrew Knapp flies out to deep center field to Ian Happ.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 3, Cubs 0.

Cubs fifth. Matt Duffy doubles. Frank Schwindel homers to right field. Matt Duffy scores. Ian Happ grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to J.T. Realmuto. Patrick Wisdom called out on strikes. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 3, Cubs 2.

Phillies fifth. Ranger Suarez doubles to deep center field. Odubel Herrera grounds out to first base to Frank Schwindel. Jean Segura grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Mills to Frank Schwindel. Bryce Harper is intentionally walked. J.T. Realmuto singles to right center field. Bryce Harper to second. Ranger Suarez scores. Didi Gregorius grounds out to shallow right field, David Bote to Frank Schwindel.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 4, Cubs 2.

Cubs eighth. Ian Happ hit by pitch. Patrick Wisdom lines out to center field to Odubel Herrera. Robinson Chirinos homers to left field. Ian Happ scores. Alfonso Rivas hit by pitch. David Bote grounds out to shallow infield, Freddy Galvis to J.T. Realmuto. Alfonso Rivas to second. Willson Contreras pinch-hitting for Adbert Alzolay. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Rafael Ortega grounds out to shallow infield, Archie Bradley to J.T. Realmuto.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Phillies 4.

Phillies eighth. J.T. Realmuto homers to right field. Didi Gregorius grounds out to shallow right field, Frank Schwindel to David Bote to Codi Heuer. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow left field, Patrick Wisdom to Frank Schwindel. Freddy Galvis pops out to shallow right field to David Bote.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 5, Cubs 4.

Cubs ninth. Matt Duffy homers to left field. Frank Schwindel flies out to shallow left field to Didi Gregorius. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Patrick Wisdom called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 5, Phillies 5.

Phillies ninth. Andrew Knapp singles to right center field. Mickey Moniak out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Frank Schwindel to David Bote. Andrew Knapp to second. Odubel Herrera grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Megill to Frank Schwindel. Andrew Knapp to third. Andrew Knapp scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Cubs 5.