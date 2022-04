Cubs second. Frank Schwindel grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to Connor Joe. Jonathan Villar singles to center field. Jason Heyward singles to center field. Jonathan Villar to third. Alfonso Rivas singles to right field. Jason Heyward to second. Jonathan Villar scores. Nico Hoerner flies out to left field to Kris Bryant. Rafael Ortega singles to right field. Alfonso Rivas out at third. Jason Heyward scores.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Rockies 0.

Cubs third. Nick Madrigal doubles to right field. Willson Contreras doubles to deep right field. Nick Madrigal scores. Ian Happ flies out to deep center field to Sam Hilliard. Frank Schwindel pops out to shallow right field to Connor Joe. Jonathan Villar walks. Jason Heyward called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Rockies 0.

Rockies fourth. Kris Bryant singles to shallow infield. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon doubles to center field. Kris Bryant to third. Elias Diaz pops out to shallow center field to Nick Madrigal. Sam Hilliard doubles to deep right field. Ryan McMahon scores. Kris Bryant scores. Garrett Hampson walks. Alan Trejo homers to left field. Garrett Hampson scores. Sam Hilliard scores. Connor Joe called out on strikes.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 5, Cubs 3.

Cubs fifth. Nick Madrigal lines out to center field to Sam Hilliard. Willson Contreras singles to shallow infield. Ian Happ singles to right field. Willson Contreras to second. Frank Schwindel singles to left field. Ian Happ to second. Willson Contreras to third. Jonathan Villar out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Sam Hilliard. Frank Schwindel to second. Ian Happ to third. Willson Contreras scores. Seiya Suzuki pinch-hitting for Jason Heyward. Seiya Suzuki is intentionally walked. Clint Frazier pinch-hitting for Alfonso Rivas. Clint Frazier flies out to center field to Sam Hilliard.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 5, Cubs 4.

Rockies fifth. Charlie Blackmon walks. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Charlie Blackmon caught stealing second. C.J. Cron homers to center field. Ryan McMahon singles to left field. Elias Diaz singles to left field. Ryan McMahon to second. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 6, Cubs 4.

Cubs ninth. Ian Happ strikes out on a foul tip. Frank Schwindel pops out to Connor Joe. Jonathan Villar doubles to shallow center field. Patrick Wisdom doubles to deep left center field. Jonathan Villar scores. Michael Hermosillo pops out to shallow center field to Garrett Hampson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 6, Cubs 5.