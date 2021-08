Cubs first. Rafael Ortega flies out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos. Frank Schwindel strikes out on a foul tip. Ian Happ homers to right field. Matt Duffy grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Joey Votto.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Reds 0.

Cubs second. David Bote walks. Michael Hermosillo homers to left field. David Bote scores. Robinson Chirinos singles to left field. Sergio Alcantara flies out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos. Adrian Sampson out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Joey Votto to Jonathan India. Robinson Chirinos to second. Rafael Ortega singles to center field. Robinson Chirinos scores. Frank Schwindel doubles to deep center field. Rafael Ortega scores. Ian Happ grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Barrero to Joey Votto.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Reds 0.

Reds second. Mike Moustakas flies out to center field to Rafael Ortega. Aristides Aquino lines out to deep center field to Rafael Ortega. Tyler Naquin homers to center field. Jose Barrero singles to shallow left field. Tucker Barnhart singles to right field. Jose Barrero to second. Tyler Mahle reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tucker Barnhart out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 5, Reds 1.

Cubs sixth. Sergio Alcantara homers to right field. Manuel Rodriguez strikes out swinging. Rafael Ortega doubles to shallow left field. Frank Schwindel flies out to shallow right field to Nick Castellanos. Ian Happ pops out to shallow center field to Jonathan India.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 6, Reds 1.

Cubs ninth. Rafael Ortega walks. Frank Schwindel walks. Rafael Ortega to second. Ian Happ grounds out to shallow infield. Frank Schwindel out at second. Rafael Ortega to third. Matt Duffy singles to shallow infield. Rafael Ortega scores. David Bote strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 7, Reds 1.