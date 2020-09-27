Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox Runs

Cubs second. Kris Bryant homers to left field. Javier Baez called out on strikes. Victor Caratini singles to shallow center field. David Bote homers to left field. Victor Caratini scores. Jason Kipnis walks. Nico Hoerner walks. Jason Kipnis to second. Billy Hamilton walks. Nico Hoerner to second. Jason Kipnis to third. Cameron Maybin singles to right center field. Billy Hamilton to third. Nico Hoerner scores. Jason Kipnis scores. Kyle Schwarber hit by pitch. Kris Bryant pops out to shallow right field to Jose Abreu. Javier Baez strikes out swinging.

6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 6, White sox 0.

Cubs fourth. Nico Hoerner grounds out to shallow center field, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Billy Hamilton homers to center field. Cameron Maybin strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to shallow center field, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 7, White sox 0.

White sox fifth. Luis Robert strikes out swinging. Nomar Mazara flies out to deep center field to Billy Hamilton. Adam Engel homers to right field. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shallow infield, Adbert Alzolay to Jason Kipnis.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 7, White sox 1.

Cubs seventh. Billy Hamilton singles to center field. Cameron Maybin called out on strikes. Kyle Schwarber walks. Kris Bryant reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 3rd. Kyle Schwarber scores. Billy Hamilton scores. Throwing error by Jimmy Cordero. Javier Baez singles to shallow center field. Kris Bryant scores. Victor Caratini singles to shallow infield. Javier Baez to second. David Bote strikes out swinging. Jason Kipnis strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cubs 10, White sox 1.

White sox eighth. Tim Anderson walks. Yoan Moncada walks. Tim Anderson to second. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Jason Kipnis. Tim Anderson scores. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Edwin Encarnacion walks. Luis Robert singles to center field. Edwin Encarnacion to third. Yoan Moncada scores. Nomar Mazara doubles to left center field. Luis Robert scores. Adam Engel singles to third base. Nomar Mazara scores. Nick Madrigal singles to shallow right field. Adam Engel to second. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 10, White sox 6.

White sox ninth. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow center field. Yasmani Grandal homers. Yoan Moncada scores. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Edwin Encarnacion flies out to deep center field to Billy Hamilton. Luis Robert singles to right field. Nomar Mazara called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 10, White sox 8.