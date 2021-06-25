Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

|Chicago
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant 3b-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cleavinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Lux ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Price p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davies p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Souza Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|100
|002
|100
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0