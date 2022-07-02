Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1

E_Devers (11), Winckowski (1). DP_Boston 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Boston 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Devers (27), Bradley Jr. (16), Duran (6). SB_Velazquez (1), Wisdom (4), Duran (5). SF_Crook (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Winckowski L,3-2 6 6 2 1 1 6 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 2 Houck 1 2 1 1 0 3

Chicago Mills 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Leiter Jr. W,2-2 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 Givens H,4 2 0 0 0 0 0 Robertson S,11-14 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

Givens pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_Houck.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:48. A_40,298 (41,649).