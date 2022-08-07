Chicago 94, Connecticut 91

A.Thomas 8-18 0-0 16, Bonner 7-11 3-3 18, J.Jones 6-7 4-4 17, Hiedeman 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 5-16 1-2 12, B.Jones 3-7 4-4 10, Carrington 2-4 0-0 5, Clouden 0-2 0-0 0, Sims 5-9 2-2 13. Totals 36-78 14-15 91.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended