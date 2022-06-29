Chicago 91, Connecticut 83

A.Thomas 8-15 7-8 23, Bonner 3-12 0-0 8, Jo.Jones 10-23 0-0 24, Hiedeman 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 2-10 2-4 6, B.Jones 7-11 4-4 18, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Clouden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-80 13-16 83.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended