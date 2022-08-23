Chicago 90, New York 72

Copper 5-12 4-4 15, Meesseman 5-12 1-2 12, Parker 6-14 2-3 14, Quigley 5-10 1-1 15, Vandersloot 6-12 0-0 14, Hebard 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 5-9 2-3 12, Allemand 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Gardner 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 36-75 10-13 90.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason